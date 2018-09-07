Deputies Arrest Top Drug Supplier in Ludington

A man who is believed to be one of the top suppliers of meth and heroin in the Ludington area is now in custody.

On August 17th, Mason County Sheriff Deputies arrested 46 year-old David Wilson of Muskegon in Ludington.

Wilson has been the subject of an ongoing SCCENT investigation since 2016.

He has been arraigned on 3 separate charges including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

Each felony charge is punishable up to twenty years in prison and/or a $25,000.00 fine.

And because of his criminal history, Wilson could face an enhanced prison sentence if convicted.