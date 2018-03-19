Deputies Arrest Man who Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Father

Deputies arrested a man for punching out a window and threatening to kill someone.

It happened over the weekend in Leelanau County.

Deputies were called to a home in East Lincoln Road in Solon Township shortly after 11 o’clock Saturday night.

They were there for the report of a disorderly man.

When they got there deputies talked to the residents and found that a domestic disturbance had occurred.

Investigators say the suspect, a 26-year-old man, who was drunk at the time, at got angry at his father.

He punched a hole in the wall before threatening to kill his father.

The suspect tried to hit his father, but the father was able to push the suspect out of the house.

That’s when his son broke out a window on a parked vehicle in the driveway.

The suspect was located and arrested for domestic assault.