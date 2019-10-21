- Advertisement -
Deputies Arrest Man For Break-In, Assualt at Ludington State Park

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 21, 2019
A man was arrested after Mason County deputies say he entered a mobile home and assaulted someone.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at the Ludington State Park campground.

Deputies say 35-year-old Robert Williams of Chicago, Illinois broke into a camper.

A report indicates Williams is believed to have been drunk at the time.

And, while inside the camper, he allegedly assaulted its owner.

The victim reported that they did not know Williams, who was arrested and charged with home invasion and assault.

He was released from jail after posting $10,000 in bond.

