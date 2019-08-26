Deputies Arrest Man Following Fight Where He Used Metal Pipe

A man was taken into custody after Leelanau County deputies were called out to investigate a fight.

It happened around 10:11 Friday night on South Johnny Street.

Once on scene, deputies determined that two men were involved in the altercation.

During the fight, however, they found that a 31-year-old man had used a metal pipe to hit the other man.

The other man received minor injuries as a result and the 31-year-old was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.