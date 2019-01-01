Democrat Gretchen Whitmer Sworn In as Michigan’s 49th Governor

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has officially been sworn in as the state’s 49th Governor.

Whitmer was officially sworn in Tuesday during a ceremony on the steps of the capital in Lansing.

The theme for the inaugural celebration is “Building Bridges Together,” underscoring the Governor-elect’s commitment to working with a diverse group of stakeholders on the issues most important to Michigan citizens.

Others sworn in to office include Garlin Gilchrist II as Lieutenant Governor, Jocelyn Benson as Secretary of State, and Dana Nelson for Attorney General.