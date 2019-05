A deadly has fire in Presque Isle County has claimed the life of a 69-year-old woman.

The Sheriff’s Department there says the fire happened Friday in the 8400 block of Leer Road in Pulawski Township.

When fire crews arrived they say the home was fully involved, and they had to battle heavy smoke and high winds which helped the fire spread quickly.

Police do not consider the fire to be suspicious.

