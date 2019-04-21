- Advertisement -
Deadly ATV Accident in Leelanau County

Vic McCarty Posted On April 21, 2019
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Department says a 19-year-old woman was killed in an ATV crash last Tuesday.
The 26-year-old driver and another passenger were injured in the accident but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
19-year-old Kerstin Marie Colmus was the other passenger on the ATV when it rolled over around 3:30 Tuesday.
deputies say alcoholic beverages were found near the accident but do not know yet if alcohol was a factor.

