Deadly ATV Accident in Leelanau County

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Department says a 19-year-old woman was killed in an ATV crash last Tuesday.

The 26-year-old driver and another passenger were injured in the accident but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

19-year-old Kerstin Marie Colmus was the other passenger on the ATV when it rolled over around 3:30 Tuesday.

deputies say alcoholic beverages were found near the accident but do not know yet if alcohol was a factor.

