Deadline to Register to Vote in May Elections is April 9th

The deadline to register to vote in the May elections is quickly approaching.

In May, 66 of Michigan’s 83 counties will hold elections.

Those elections include the Mesick Bond Proposal, Cheboygan Schools Millage, and Northport Schools Millage.

To register you must be at least 18-years-old by the election day.

You must also be a resident of Michigan, and of the city or township that you want to register in.

Voters may register by mail or in person at their county, city or township clerk’s office or by visiting any Secretary of State office.

And you have until next Monday, the 9th, to register to be able to vote in the May election.

More information on the upcoming election can be found at www.Michigan.gov/vote.