Dead Lake Sturgeon Found on Beaches at Sleeping Bear Dunes

Multiple large lake sturgeon have been found around Lake Michigan at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Rangers ask anybody who finds one of the fish to notify staff immediately by calling 231-326-4757.

Lake sturgeon have elongated bodies, flattened snout, toothless mouth on the underside of the head and body which is covered in five rows of large, prominent bony plates, called scutes, instead of scales.

Lake sturgeon are on the list of Michigan Threatened Species although they can live longer than most humans.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore partners with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Natural Resources Department in protection of the Lake Sturgeon. Currently the Lake Sturgeon population is 1% of its historical abundance.

For more information on this somewhat endangered species visit: https://www.michiganseagrant.org/topics/ecosystems-and-habitats/native-species-and-biodiversity/lake-sturgeon/