“Dates for Danie” in Cadillac Raises Hundreds for Suicide Awareness

It was all fun and romance – for a good cause – at the Raven in Cadillac Sunday night.

Suicide-prevention group ‘Tears from Daniel’ hosted their first “Dates for Danie” event.

Dozens gathered to bid on the volunteers for the chance to join them for a dinner date.

Hundreds of dollars were offered for the men and women that took the stage.

‘Tears from Daniel’ was founded by Lori Yazbeck after her son took his life.

She said that she had to do something in the wake of her loss.

And now she hopes to expand the organization and open a brick and mortar center for outreach.

While the money raised Sunday night will help Lori reach her goal, she says the group needs even more to get there.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can help – log onto tearsfordanie.com.