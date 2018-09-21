- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Data Reveals Michigan’s Unemployment Rate Declined in August

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 21, 2018
101 Views
0

Officials say Michigan’s unemployment rate declined slightly in August.

The rate fell by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.1%, according to data released Friday.

According to the state, unemployed fell by 11,000 in August while total employment had little change.

The national jobless rate also declined by five-tenths of a percentage point over this period, sitting at 3.9%.

That puts the state’s unemployment rate slightly above the national rate, but officials say Michigan’s labor market situation has been positive.

Post Views: 101



Trending Now
Update: Woman Dead, Three Others Injured in Missaukee County Crash
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2018
Deputies Ask For Help Identifying Man Who Stole Purse at Cadillac Walmart
Jessica Mojonnier September 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Data Reveals Michigan’s Unemployment Rate Declined in August
Share No Comment