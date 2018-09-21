Data Reveals Michigan’s Unemployment Rate Declined in August

Officials say Michigan’s unemployment rate declined slightly in August.

The rate fell by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.1%, according to data released Friday.

According to the state, unemployed fell by 11,000 in August while total employment had little change.

The national jobless rate also declined by five-tenths of a percentage point over this period, sitting at 3.9%.

That puts the state’s unemployment rate slightly above the national rate, but officials say Michigan’s labor market situation has been positive.