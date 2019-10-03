Daring Kalkaska Co. Fire Rescue Effort Saves Woman’s Life

A local woman may very well owe her life to the quick thinking of a state trooper…

Who crawled in and pulled the unconscious woman from her burning home and to safety.

State police responded to a call for help from Kalkaska County Central Dispatch about a house fire on the 700 block of North Coral Street Wednesday.

A fire raging in one of its bedrooms and smoke filling the rest of the home, Trooper Adam Whited got to the scene before anyone else.

Together with two firefighters who pulled up just after, Whited crawled under the thick layer of smoke and found Denise Schroeter unconscious on her kitchen floor.

They managed to pull her out…

And once Schroeter regained consciousness, paramedics took her to Kalkaska Munson to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews managed to bring the fire under control.

A roommate told police however, that five dogs and several other pets had never made it out.

Happy to report, however, that Schroeter is expected to make a full recovery.

Whited and the other first responders who went in were also treated and released.