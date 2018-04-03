Damaged Cables Allow Insulation Mineral Fluid to Leak in Straits of Mackinac

Two under water cables in the Straits of Mackinac were damaged, causing an insulation fluid to leak into the water.

The cables are approximately two miles west of the bridge, and two to three miles offshore.

According to the American Transmission Company – who owns and operates most of the electric grid in the U.P. announced the issue on Tuesday.

The company says the cables tripped offline about 30 seconds apart Sunday evening.

A patrol at the time found no damage, however the cables were monitored overnight.

That’s when they noticed that the cables were leaking.

They contain a mineral-based fluid for insulation.

Crews attempted to locate the compromised section of the cables, but weather conditions prevented investigators from being able to do so.

That’s when ATC decided to shut down the cables.

This means the cables cannot be repaired and have been made permanently inoperable.

ATC is looking into the condition of their other cables in the Straits.

The company has notified the appropriate governmental agencies of the issue.

ATC is still investigating what damaged the cables and caused them to leak.

The MDEQ and other agencies are investigating the impact of the mineral oil leak on the environment.