D.N.R.: Two Hunters Confess to Manistee Co. Eagle Killing

Two downstate waterfowl hunters — in serious hot water after conservation officers say they shot and killed an eagle in Manistee.

The D.N.R. discovered what had happened and took the then wounded eagle to Wings of Wonder — a rehab facility — which was ultimately unable to save it.

Local fishing guides reported witnessing the shooting Saturday near the Bear Creek access site on the Manistee River in Brown Township.

They reported it to the D.N.R. immediately.

The two hunters confessed after one of the guides managed to get their ID and reportedly said they knew they had “messed up”.

We do not yet know their names.