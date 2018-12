A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in Mason County.

At around 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, deputies stopped a 59 year-old Custer woman. on Monroe St. in Custer.

According to deputies, the woman was found to be in possession of Cocaine, Oxycodone, Methadone, and Hydromorphone.

She was arrested on possession charges.

She was also charged with operating while intoxicated.