Crews Use ROVs to Assess Damage to Underwater Cables

Crews have deployed a remotely operated vehicle to assess the damaged utility lines under the Straits of Mackinac.

On April 1st, two of American Transmission Company’s electric cables were damaged.

According to investigators, they were hit by the anchor of a passing vessel.

This caused the cables to leak approximately 600 gallons of mineral oil into the water.

The company has been vacuuming out the remaining oil in the lines.

And now, the ROV is being used to capture underwater imagery of the cables.

Crews need this information to determine the best way to deal with the damaged cables.

Last week the Michigan Attorney General filed a civil suit against the owners of the vessel that is accused of causing the damage.