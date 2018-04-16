Crews to Use ROVs to Assess Damaged Underwater Lines in Straits of Mackinac

Crews are continuing to survey and investigate the damage to utility lines that run under the Straits of Mackinac.

And they’re notifying those who live around the straits to expect increased activity over the coming days.

Investigators will soon launch remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs to evaluate the infrastructure’s condition.

While those crews are surveying the lines condition, other crews are still vacuuming the remaining mineral oil out of the electric lines.

Two of the six lines were damaged earlier this month, which released approximately 600 gallons of the fluid into the water.

The Coast Guard says that damage likely came from vessel activity.

Also damaged by that same activity was Enbridge’s Line 5 Pipeline.

Enbridge says there are 3 small dents in the two lines across the lake bottom.

The company states that this caused no fluid loss and that they have confidence in the pipeline’s structural integrity.

Governor Snyder has called on Enbridge to accelerate the identification of anchor strike mitigation measures along with the evaluation of alternatives to the pipelines.

ROVs will be used to check both lines to help with the assessment, and to help determine ways to mitigate future environmental impacts.