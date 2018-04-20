Crews to Overhaul Street in Cadillac

Residents in Cadillac will experience some disruptions as a construction project gets underway.

Next month, the city’s Public Works and Utilities Departments will begin a total overhaul of a quarter mile stretch of Selma Street, between Wright and Division.

The project will put a sewer lift in place, and resurface the road.

The city says Selma St. is in a flat area, and they need to put a lift station in to keep the sewer flowing efficiently.

Officials also say the street’s condition was taken into account, as several pot holes and patches make driving rough.

The city council approved between $600,000 and $700,000 for the project, which is being payed for through the city’s reserves.

Residents along Selma St. may experience some days where work may require them to park away from their driveways, but otherwise, the city says crews will leave driveways clear.

The project is estimated to last, at most, three months.