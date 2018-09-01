Crews Searching for Plane That Went Down Off Coast of Mackinac County

Crews are searching Lake Huron for a plane that never made it to its destination.

At around 9:49 Friday night, a plane left the Mackinac County Airport on its way to Mackinac Island.

Shortly after, witnesses reported seeing a plane flying low and banking to the right.

They also told deputies that they heard an impact into Horseshoe Bay.

The Coast Guard and Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the plane.

During their search, crews began to find debris in the water.

Several departments were involved in the efforts and federal authorities have also since joined the investigation.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says the plane was piloted by a Wisconsin man, but have not released his identity.

We’ll continue to follow this story.