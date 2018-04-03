Crews Rescue Manistee County Man from Frigid Lake Waters

Rescue crews pulled a man from the frigid waters in Manistee County this{Tuesday} morning.

Shortly after 9am Manistee 911 got a call saying a man in a kayak had overturned.

This was on Chief Lake off of Anderson Road in Bear Lake Township.

A passerby tried to help the man, but couldn’t due to the ice around the open water.

The man in the water, a 67-year-old from Chief Lake, was not wearing a life jacket.

Firefighters responded and they were able to break through the half inch thick ice and launch a John boat out the man’s location about 100 yards from shore.

He was loaded onto a floating body board around 9:30 and pulled from the water a few minutes later.

The sheriff’s office say the man was in the water for approximately 25 minutes.

He was conscious and alert, but extremely cold.

He was taken to Munson Manistee Hospital for treatment.