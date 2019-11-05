Credit Card Fraud Suspect Seen in Multiple Counties: Police Need Your Help

Police need your help identifying a man, who authorities say is fraudulently using credit cards he passes off as his own across multiple counties.

This is man allegedly used credit cards at Walmart, Wesco, Home Depot and Carrows Supermarket.

He has been seen in Mecosta, Wexford, Osceola, Isabella, and Clare counties.

If you have seen him or have any information.

Police urge you to call the Mecosta Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.