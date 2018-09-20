Crawford County Sheriff Kirk Wakefield Announces His Retirement

The sheriff of Crawford County has announced his retirement after decades in law enforcement.

Sheriff Kirk Wakefield submitted his letter of resignation this week.

Wakefield began his law enforcement career in 1979 as a police officer in Howell.

He joined the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in 1983 and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Sheriff in 2002.

County officials will now meet on Monday to decide who will take Wakefield’s place at the department.

Wakefield would’ve been up for re-election in 2020.

His last day is December 3rd.