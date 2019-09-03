Crawford Co. Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Wanted Woman

In Crawford County, a traffic stop led police to arrest a wanted woman on the run.

The situation began with an equipment violation on I-75 near mile marker 265.

Around 8:30 Sunday night, state police from the Houghton Lake post found the woman didn’t have a license….

And later, that she was wanted out of Mt. Pleasant for receiving and concealing stolen property, as well as four outstanding bench warrants out of both Mt. Pleasant and Bay County.

Mt. Pleasant police will pick her up from the Crawford County Jail.