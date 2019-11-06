Crawford Co. Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time

A Crawford man found himself in trouble for–not the first but the third time after a traffic stop.

Authorities stopped Robert Duffitt on M-72 near South Blue Bear Trail in Grayling Township for improper lane use and no valid plate.

Police say Duffitt showed signs of being drunk and to their suspicion were right.

They say sobriety tests show Dufffit being intoxicated.

He is charged with one count operating while intoxicated, third offense and driving while license suspended.

He has a $7500 cash bond and is to be in court November 19th.