Crash Sends Three To Emergency Room, One Sustaining Life Threatening Injuries

Three people are now in the hospital and one has serious injuries after a weekend crash.

The crash happened on Saturday on M-66 in Pioneer Township, when a Ford truck tried to pass a GMC truck.

Police say the GMC hit the back of the Ford, causing the Ford to rollover three times.

The driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old Lake City man, was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the west side of M-66 Hwy.

He was unconscious and sustained life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Ford was also ejected.

All three occupants of the Ford were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the GMC GMC, a 28-year-old man from Luther, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Incapacitating Injury.