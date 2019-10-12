Crash Injures At Least Two In Wexford County
Posted On October 12, 2019
Multiple people were hospitalized following a crash in Wexford County Friday night.
It happened around 8:30 at M-115 and Division St.
Details are limited, but we know as many as three cars were involved, one of them sent into a ditch.
Three ambulances were called to the scene and at least two people were taken to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Traffic was rerouted for a time as police investigated and crews cleared the scene.