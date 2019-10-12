- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Crash Injures At Least Two In Wexford County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 12, 2019
156 Views
1

Multiple people were hospitalized following a crash in Wexford County Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 at M-115 and Division St.

Details are limited, but we know as many as three cars were involved, one of them sent into a ditch.

Three ambulances were called to the scene and at least two people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Traffic was rerouted for a time as police investigated and crews cleared the scene.

Post Views: 156



Trending Now
Poisonous Caterpillar Spotted in Mid, Northern Michigan
Staff Writer October 9, 2019
Boy Injured After Getting Thrown From Motorbike in Wexford County
Remington Hernandez October 6, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Crash Injures At Least Two In Wexford County
Share No Comment