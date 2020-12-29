COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Michigan skilled nursing home facilities

LANSING, MICH. Nursing home residents and staff began receiving the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna Monday through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.

The pharmacy partnership is a national initiative to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the Phase 1A priority groups of long-term care facility residents and staff.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with CVS and Walgreens through the program to manage and facilitate safe vaccination of the patient population while reducing the burden on long-term care facilities and local health departments.

“This is a great day for older Michiganders, their families, and the dedicated men and women who care for them. We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable populations, which is why my administration has prioritized testing in our nursing homes from the beginning. Now, we have developed a plan that will help us distribute a safe and effective vaccine to our nursing home residents and staff,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We are pleased that more than 5,000 long-term care facilities – including more than 400 skilled nursing facilities – have been enrolled in the program in Michigan to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

There are about 91,000 people including residents and staff at nursing facilities, and it is expected to take about three weeks to complete vaccinations.

Additional eligible facilities will soon begin receiving vaccinations including assisted living, personal care homes, residential care, adult family home, adult foster home, HUD supportive housing for the elderly, and veterans’ homes.

Michigan health officials have set a goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16, about 5.6 million people, by the end of 2021.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine, however, healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs.

The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses, separated by three or four weeks depending on the manufacturer.

Michiganders should receive both doses in order to have full protection from the virus. Individuals who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects such as low-grade fever, sore arm, and general discomfort, which indicate that the vaccine is working.

There are robust state and national processes for tracking vaccines and reporting side effects.

The list of sites enrolled in the program is available at Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.