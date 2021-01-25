- Advertisement -
COVID-19 Shipment Reduced-Clinics in Northern Michigan Canceled

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 25, 2021
This week shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reduced causing clinics here in Northern Michigan to be canceled. 

District Health Department No. 4 says they will not have enough vaccines to fulfill appointments previously scheduled. 

The following COVID-19 vaccinations clinics and appointments are canceled: 

  • January 27 in Atlanta, Montmorency County
  • January 28 in Alpena, Alpena County
  • January 29 in Millersburg, Presque Isle County

Officials tell us those with scheduled appointments will not lose their spot but will have to reschedule. 

If you are one of many with an existing appointment representative from the health department will contact you when more vaccine supplies arrive. 

The health department has asked that no one calls to try to reschedule and to wait for a representative to call instead.

In a statement, DHD4  said they “ understand the frustration of our residents wanting COVID19 vaccinations and continue to work hard in getting vaccine supplies to the area.” 

For more information click here

