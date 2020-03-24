COVID-19 Pandemic: Latest Developments on Coronavirus in Northern Michigan

Gov Whitmer signed an executive order for Michiganders to stay home Monday.

‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’, went into affect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. and will last at least the next three weeks.

Locally Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Manistee Counties all have reported their first confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday and as of today 15 people statewide are now dead.

In Northern Michigan confirmed cases so far are in Wexford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Chippewa, Grand Traverse and Otsego counties.

In Grand Traverse County alone, 40 additional tests are pending and 49 tests have come back as negative.

There are now there are 1,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Michigan.

Six of the reported coronavirus-related deaths were in Detroit, two were elsewhere in Wayne county.

Oakland County has had four such deaths, and Macomb County has had two and one coronavirus-related death has been reported in Kent County.

Although the executive order does require you to stay home, there are exceptions:

To engage in outdoor activity, like walking or hiking.

To perform jobs as critical infrastructure workers after.

To conduct minimum basic operations.

To perform necessary government activities.

To perform tasks that are necessary to a persons health and safety, or to the health and safety of family or household members.

To obtain necessary services or supplies for yourself, or family.

To care for a family member or a family member’s pet in another household.

To care for minors, dependents, the elderly or people with disabilities.

To visit an someone under the care of a health care facility.

To attend legal proceedings or hearings for essential or emergency purposes.

According to the CDC if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face