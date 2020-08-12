COVID-19 Exposure at Grand Traverse County Airport and Restaurant

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting four new cases of confirmed COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 197, with 117 recovered and five deaths, leaving 75 active cases.

While conducting case investigations, the Grand Traverse County Health Department identified the following locations in which a confirmed COVID-19 case was present at.

Firefly Restaurant: Sunday, August 2 from 3 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 4 from 12 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 5 from 12 – 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9 from 3 – 8 p.m.

Cherry Capital Airport: Delta Flight 3787 Arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul into Cherry Capital on Saturday, August 1 at 5:29 p.m.



If you were present at the listed locations during the listed time periods, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure, particularly if you were not wearing a mask or maintaining 6 foot distance from others.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

Anyone who was identified as a close contact is contacted directly by the Grand Traverse County Health Department individually and told to quarantine.

Anyone who was on Delta Flight 3787 from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Traverse City will be contacted directly by the airline.