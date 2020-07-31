Couple Survives Camper Explosion

Michigan State Police were called to Veteran’s memorial Campground on Honor Highway in Beulah for a trailer explosion on Friday, July 31st.

Troopers say the husband went outside and turned on the propane. He went back inside and turned on the stove when the explosion occurred.

The explosion caused the roof to collapse and the walls to be blown out.

The husband was able to hold the roof up long enough for his wife and dog to get out of the burning trailer.

The 67-year-old husband was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and then transferred to Grand Rapids to be treated for 2nd degree burns on 40% of his body.

His wife also received treatment.

The Michigan State Fire Marshall was called to investigate the scene.