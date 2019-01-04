Couple Safe After Fire at Their Grand Traverse County Home

A couple made it out safely after their home caught fire in Grand Traverse County.

At around 4 o’clock Friday morning, Grand Traverse Metro Fire crews responded to a home on Arbutus Trail in East bay Township.

Once on scene, firefighters began battling the blaze, which they believe started in the garage.

But by the time crews arrived on scene, the fire had spread into the attic.

It was extinguished soon after, but not before doing extensive damage to the home.

A husband and wife were able to make it out safely and were even able to save a car in the burning garage.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.