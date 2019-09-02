- Advertisement -
Couple Killed in Benzie County Motorcycle Crash

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Benzie County.

The sheriff’s office reports that it happened around 1:35 Sunday afternoon on US-31 near Demerly Road.

An initial investigation found that the motorcycle was riding with seven others when it left the road and hit a ditch and embankment.

The driver, identified as 48 year-old Joseph Miller of Beulah, and the passenger, 57 year-old Rene Hoxie-Papineau of Traverse City, were ejected.

Deputies say the man died on the scene, while the woman was rushed to Munson Traverse City.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators are continuing to look into the crash, but say both were wearing helmets.

Alcohol and speed are also not considered factors.

