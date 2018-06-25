Couple Injured After Explosion Aboard Boat in Cheboygan

A couple was injured after an explosion aboard their boat in Cheboygan.

At 8:45 Sunday night, crews were called to the Duncan Bay Boat Club for the report of an explosion with injuries.

Once on scene, rescue workers found a man and woman with second to third degree burns.

They were taken to McLaren Cheboygan before being transferred to another hospital.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the man was attempting to light his propane stove on the boat when an explosion occurred.

No damage was reported to the boat other than some minor scorching.

Fire officials are now trying to determine what lead up to the explosion.