Couple in Missaukee Co. Custody for Alleged Car Theft

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 27, 2020
A couple allegedly stole a car and used it to escape a breaking and entering.

The victim says he let this woman Christina Teed and her boyfriend Marshall Park, borrow his car.

But was shocked when he got a call from authorities saying it may have been used as a getaway car for a breaking and entering. 

After further investigation police found Teed and the stolen vehicle, on a road in Bay County, Teed was immediately arrested and shortly after so was Park.

They both face a five-year felony for stealing the car and face additional charges from another case being investigated by Missaukee police.

