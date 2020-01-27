Couple in Missaukee Co. Custody for Alleged Car Theft

A couple allegedly stole a car and used it to escape a breaking and entering.

The victim says he let this woman Christina Teed and her boyfriend Marshall Park, borrow his car.

But was shocked when he got a call from authorities saying it may have been used as a getaway car for a breaking and entering.

After further investigation police found Teed and the stolen vehicle, on a road in Bay County, Teed was immediately arrested and shortly after so was Park.

They both face a five-year felony for stealing the car and face additional charges from another case being investigated by Missaukee police.

keep it right here for updates on the investigation.