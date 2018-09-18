Couple Identified in Fatal Isabella County Crash

Two people were killed in an accident in Isabella County

The double-fatal accident happened Monday at the intersection of Leaton and Pere Marquette.

Preliminary findings from the accident indicate that the driver of a 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer failed to stop at the signed intersection hitting a 2014 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the ford fusion, 81 year-old Leroy Bass and his passenger 83 year-old Shirley Bass – both from Sanford – were both killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Blazer were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, a report has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.