- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Couple Identified in Fatal Isabella County Crash

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 18, 2018
213 Views
0

Two people were killed in an accident in Isabella County

The double-fatal accident happened Monday at the intersection of Leaton and Pere Marquette.

Preliminary findings from the accident indicate that the driver of a 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer failed to stop at the signed intersection hitting a 2014 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the ford fusion, 81 year-old Leroy Bass and his passenger 83 year-old Shirley Bass – both from Sanford – were both killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Blazer were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to deputies, a report has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Post Views: 213



Trending Now
Update: Woman Dead, Three Others Injured in Missaukee County Crash
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2018
Deputies Ask For Help Identifying Man Who Stole Purse at Cadillac Walmart
Jessica Mojonnier September 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Couple Identified in Fatal Isabella County Crash
Share No Comment