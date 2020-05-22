Couple Found Dead After Husband Tells Police He Wants to Kill Wife and Himself

A man is dead and so is his wife, police say the man called 911 saying he was going to kill his wife and kill himself.

When authorities arrived at the scene in Wilmot Township, they found both the man and his wife dead.

The 79-year-old man and the 76-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say when they got to the home on Thursday they were unable to get in, that is when bomb squad had to come to the home on Otsego Road to help.

So far police say no motive has been established, what they do know is that the man was his wife’s caregiver, the wife is said to have had dementia.

Authorities have ruled the deaths as a murder suicide.