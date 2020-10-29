Couple Arrested for Possession of 112 Grams of Meth in Grand Traverse County

A couple now faces charges for having over 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

Detectives say they got a call from a casino in Grand Traverse County about a couple trying to exchange a large amount of cash for different bills.

Detectives followed the couple out of the casino and pulled them over in the village of Kalkaska.

During the stop detectives found over $3,000 in cash, 112 grams of meth, various ID’s, and prescription pills.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob Michael Bectel and 23-year-old Jaeliana Louise Moreno.

Bectel was arraigned for one count Possession with the Intent to Deliver

Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, one count Possession of Ammunition by a

Felon, one count Possession of a Narcotic less than 25 grams, three counts of Possession of Analogues, and Habitual Offender 3rd Offense.

Moreno was arraigned for one count Possession with the Intent to Deliver

Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, one count Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, one count Possession of a Narcotic less than 25 grams, three counts of Possession of Analogues, one count Identity Theft, and Habitual Offender 3rd Offense.

Both have a $100,000 bond.