Couple Arrested for Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl in Grand Traverse Co.

Two teens may be spending some time behind bars for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl from Garfield Township.

Grand Traverse police say A 19-year-old man pointed a silver handgun at the 17-year-old female in front of her home in Garfield Township.

The couple, both 19-years-old, then beat the victim with their fist before leaving the scene in a maroon Ford Taurus.

Later in the evening, police found the suspect’s car in Blair Township.

The duo was arrested, and the handgun was found in their car.

They both now face charges; the male suspect is charged with Assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and the female suspect is charged with Assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.