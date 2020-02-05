Couple Allegedly Robs Woman of Her Purse and Car at Grand Traverse Co. Hotel

A woman, pistol-whipped, her purse taken and car gone.

In a Facebook post, Grand Traverse County police say, this all happened to a 24-year-old woman from Frankfort.

The robbery happened at an East Bay Township Hotel on US 31 North.

The victim says she was robbed of her purse in her hotel room by a man and woman….and after stealing her purse they hit her with a handgun and escaped in her car.

The two suspects then used the stolen cash to bail their friend out of Benzie County jail, but to their surprise were arrested then and there because Benzie County authorities had been alerted OF the couple.

The thirty-year-old woman from Frankfort and the forty-year-old man from Copemish now face multiple felony charges.

The victim’s car was later located at a Costco parking lot in Traverse City.