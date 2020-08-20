Copemish Woman Charged with Possession of Meth in Manistee Co.

A woman now faces charges after police found meth in her car.

Authorities say they pulled this woman over for a traffic stop in Onekama back in early July.

The suspect, now identified as Amanda Lee Miehlke of Copemish, agreed to let police search her vehicle.

Police say they found a large number of items including burnt spoons, used syringes and a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the suspects car.

After a positive lab test police found the substance to be methamphetamine.

Miehlke is charged with one count Possession of Methamphetamine.

She was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee on August 19, 2020 and was released on bond.

Miehlke next scheduled court appearance is on September 2, 2020