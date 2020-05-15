Copemish Man in Manistee Co. Jail for Possession of Suboxone

A traffic stop in Springdale Township ended in the arrest of a Copemish man for possession of drugs and having open alcohol in his car.

Police say they stopped this man Joshua Lipponen-Wilson, and smelled alcohol on his breath.

A search of his vehicle led to authorities finding a bottle of open alcohol and Suboxone.

Lipponene-Wilson was arrested and in currently in Manistee County Jail.

He now faces multiple charges including one felony.