Copemish Man in Manistee Co. Jail for Possession of Suboxone
Posted On May 15, 2020
A traffic stop in Springdale Township ended in the arrest of a Copemish man for possession of drugs and having open alcohol in his car.
Police say they stopped this man Joshua Lipponen-Wilson, and smelled alcohol on his breath.
A search of his vehicle led to authorities finding a bottle of open alcohol and Suboxone.
Lipponene-Wilson was arrested and in currently in Manistee County Jail.
He now faces multiple charges including one felony.