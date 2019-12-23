- Advertisement -
Copemish Man Dead After Allegedly Breaking in Home and Assaulting Occupants

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 23, 2019
A man is now dead after breaking into a home and assaulting the residents with a knife. 

On Sunday, authorities from the Cadillac Post arrived at the scene of a home invasion and shooting on 1st street in Copemish. 

Nathan Reed of Copemish, allegedly forced his way into a home, with a man and woman inside, waving a knife. 

After a tussle between Reed and the occupants, one of the residents got a gun and shot Reed. 

Reed died at the scene from gunshot injuries, the female resident was treated for minor head injuries and the male resident was uninjured. 

Authorities say it is still unknown why Reed broke into the home and assaulted the residents, but it is believed that all involved were strangers.

