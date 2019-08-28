Controversial MI Courthouse Paintings, Challenged by County, Will Remain in Place

County commissioners in Michigan have changed their minds about covering up two paintings at the Van Buren County Courthouse.

The paintings, one of which is more than a century old, show bare-breasted women.

In one, the woman is holding a decapitated head and a weapon.

Earlier this month, commissioners decided to cover the paintings, but reversed that on Tuesday.

Judge Brickley was opposed to keeping them, arguing the subjects run contrary to their goals…

Still, she says she respects the commissioner’s decision, but hasn’t decided what she’ll do with the paintings.