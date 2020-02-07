Consumers Warns Of Unsafe Ice Near Hydro Plants

Consumers Energy is asking everyone to be extremely cautious when on or near ice surrounding its hydroelectric plants.

The utility says ice is very unpredictable, particularly near plants where water temperatures and current can create thin, unsafe ice.

Conditions near hydro plants can also change rapidly due to unpredictable weather.

Those fishing near the plants should also be aware that ice damming issues above dams can create large changes in flows downstream.

Snowmobilers, ice fishermen and others are being cautioned to stay clear of ice surrounding these plants.