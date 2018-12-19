- Advertisement -
Consumers Warns of Imposters Trying To Gain Entry to Homes

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 19, 2018
Consumers Energy is asking its customers to be aware of imposters claiming to be from the energy provider.

The company says the imposters may be trying to coerce residents to let them into their homes.

According to Consumers, they have received reports from across Michigan from customers who reported such an incident.

Consumers says real representatives will never use tactics such as threatening to shut off service if they are not let into your home.

If you feel that you have been targeted by an imposter, Consumers urges you to your local police or dial 911.

The company says they are actively working with police to protect customers.

