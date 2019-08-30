Consumers Sending Dozens of Employees to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Consumers Energy is sending over 60 employees to Florida this weekend ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to make landfall by early Tuesday.

The crews will work with Florida Power & Light to deal with any damage to its power infrastructure.

Those workers are leaving this weekend and may remain in Florida for up to three weeks.

According to Consumers, the level of support balances the needs of Consumers Energy’s customers with its desire to help fellow utilities.

The company added that similar efforts from out-of-state utilities have helped thousands of Michiganders in the past.