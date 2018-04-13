- Advertisement -
Consumers Reschedules this Weekend’s Planned Outage in Manistee

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 13, 2018
Consumers Energy had planned to work on their systems in the Manistee area this weekend.

When they perform the maintenance it’ll mean a three hour interruption to customers power.

But the inclement weather means they’re rescheduling.

The planned outage will impact just over 4200 people in the city of Manistee and Filer Township.

The rescheduled outage will be on April 28th, with a backup date of the 29th.

Affected customers will receive a postcard in the mail with the new dates.

Consumers is making sure they have sufficient personnel to respond to any power outages from the expected high winds and wintery conditions this weekend.

