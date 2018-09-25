- Advertisement -
Consumers Going Electric and Saying Goodbye to Gas Reliant Sedans

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 25, 2018
Consumers Energy announces plans to provide more electric vehicles for its employees.

The company is now buying or leasing electric vehicles instead of purchasing new sedans that solely rely on gas.

They are expecting to replace over 100 of their sedans in the next 5 years.

The electric company is also developing a $7.5 million effort to push the development of electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

Consumers has been a strong promoter of electric vehicles, offering its first special charging rates nearly a decade ago.

Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe says this effort will reduce our carbon footprint, supporting the company’s Clean Energy Plan.

