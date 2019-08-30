Consumers Foundation Donates $25K to Fishtown Preservation

Leeland’s Fishtown received a hefty grant that will be used to restore the landmark’s historic shanties.

The consumer’s energy foundation has donated $25,000 toward the ongoing effort.

The funds will support the rehabilitation of Carlson’s Fishery, the Village Cheese Shanty and Fishtown’s oldest building, the Morris Shanty.

And though the project has been in the planning stages for several years, recent high water has made the implementation of the work this fall critical.

The Consumers Energy Foundation grant is also helping Fishtown Preservation meet another milestone.

In June of last year, the Jeffris Family Foundation pledged to match donations designated for preservation work on the three shanties.

Upon raising $320,000, the preservation team will receive $160,000 from the foundation, for a total of $480,000 raised for the shanty work.